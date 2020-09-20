Roethlisberger completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 311 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.

Roethlisberger completed 70 percent of his throws and spread the ball around to nine different receivers. He made use of all his weapons as rookie Chase Claypool caught an 84-yard touchdown pass and second-year wideout Diontae Johnson added a 28-yard score of his own. The veteran took some time to get into the season opener against the Giants, but he's now posted a 5:1 TD:INT and has piled up 540 yassing yards on 73 attempts through two weeks. Roethlisberger will look to continue his bounce-back campaign next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Texans.