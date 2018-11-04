Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws two TDs, runs for another

Roethlisberger completed 28 of 47 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns while adding four yards and a touchdown on two rushing attempts in Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.

After touchdown passes of seven and six yards to James Connor and Antonio Brown, respectively, in the first half, Roethlisberger called his own number from one yard out in the third quarter. He appeared to injure his right shoulder or possibly just had the wind knocked out of him after getting tackled awkwardly on a scramble early in the fourth quarter, but was able to return after missing just one snap. The veteran quarterback has posted a 15:4 touchdown to interception ratio through the air over his last seven games heading into Thursday's Week 10 clash with the Panthers.