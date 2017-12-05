Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Throws two touchdowns in win
Roethlisberger completed 24 of 40 passes for 290 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 23-20 win over the Bengals.
Roethlisberger got off to a rough start, throwing an interception on Pittsburgh's opening drive, but rallied to lead the Steelers to a comeback victory in poor weather conditions. While his first touchdown pass came thanks to an odd bit of luck, as a couple Bengals defenders watched Le'Veon Bell scamper down the sideline past them, Roethlisberger's second score came on a six-yard bullet late in the fourth quarter. Along with having won seven straight games, Roethlisberger has thrown at least two touchdowns in each of his last four outings, giving him great momentum ahead of Sunday's visit from the Ravens.
