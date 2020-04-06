Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: To be ready for Week 1

Roethlisberger (elbow) expects to be healthy for Week 1 of the 2020 season, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reports. "I was going to be ready to go for OTAs and the minicamps," Roethlisberger said Monday. "That was going to be the plan."

Roethlisberger has displayed modest progress in his recovery from September surgery to reattach three ligaments in his throwing elbow, lofting passes in late February and throwing pain-free by the end of March. Along the way, there was an expectation he wouldn't do much during the offseason program and even be limited at the start of training camp. With the former happening virtually this year, Roethlisberger will turn his focus to being ready at the height of summer, though it remains to be seen if he'll get any run in the Steelers' Hall of Fame Game matchup with the Cowboys on Aug. 6 or during the preseason whatsoever.