Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: To evaluate retirement after season
Roethlisberger said Friday that retirement remains an option following the upcoming campaign, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Roethlisberger contemplated retirement following last season, but was widely expected to continue playing, which he indeed confirmed he'd do back in April. While many didn't take the thought of him hanging up his cleats too seriously, it appears the 35-year-old could actually be nearing his final campaign. It remains to be seen whether that'll be the 2017 season, but after dealing with a laundry list of injuries throughout his decorated career, Roethlisberger hasn't ruled out that possibility.
