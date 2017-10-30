Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tops 300 passing yards
Roethlisberger completed 17 of 31 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 20-15 victory over the Lions.
Roethlisberger did enough to take down a respectable Lions defense that entered Sunday's game with the third-most takeaways in the league. However, his final stat was arguably saved by JuJu Smith-Schuster's 98-yard, catch-and-run touchdown. Furthermore, this only marks Roethlisberger's second 300-yard passing game of the season and his fifth with one or fewer touchdowns. He'll now enjoy the Steelers' Week 9 bye with a juicy matchup against a banged-up Colts secondary on deck.
