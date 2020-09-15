Roethlisberger completed 21 of 32 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants.

Roethlisberger, making his first appearance in a calendar year, understandably looked rusty to start, but he found his rhythm in the second quarter and rode that out for the remainder of the game. The 38-year-old's first touchdown came on a 10-yard pass on third down to top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, then shortly after Roethlisberger found James Washington for a 13-yard score just before halftime. On the back of steady, turnover-free play and a healthy dose of the running game in the second half, Big Ben then went back to Smith-Schuster for an eight-yard touchdown late, capping a commendable return to action. In going unscathed as well, Roethlisberger should be able to build on his performance in preparation for a home date against the Broncos in Week 2.