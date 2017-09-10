Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tosses two scores in win
Roethlisberger completed 24 of 36 passes for 263 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Browns or no Browns, it would have been hard to predict a successful afternoon for Roethlisberger prior to kickoff if it was known that Le'Veon Bell would be held to 47 total yards. Having Antonio Brown light up the field on catch-and-runs certainly helps the cause, but Jesse James' day deserves even closer examination. Roethlisberger has reportedly lobbied for a big-name tight end ever since Heath Miller left town. Last year's Ladarius Green experiment went bust and the team recently traded for Vance McDonald, but James showed on Sunday that he's ready to take the next step in his career. If both James and McDonald can control the middle of the field, that will leave opposing corners on an island against Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant - which would be pitch-and-catch for Roethlisberger.
