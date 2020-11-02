Roethlisberger went 21-for-32 passing with 182 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 28-24 win against the Ravens.

Roethlisberger endured a three-interception effort as the Steelers squeaked by the Titans 27-24 last Sunday, while his Week 8 outing was a much cleaner one, albeit in a very closely contested game once again. The two-time Super Bowl champion has thrown interceptions in just two of his seven appearances this season, leading Pittsburgh to its second 7-0 start in franchise history. A Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys is ultra enticing, as Dallas is tied for 28th in the NFL with 2.3 passing TDs surrendered per game.