Roethlisberger completed 33 of 53 passes for 305 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

Roethlisberger connected with eight different pass-catchers to top 300 yards for the fourth time this season. His biggest play came on a 50-yard touchdown to James Washington, but he found favorite target Diontae Johnson for a three-yard score to open the game. Unfortunately, though, one of Roethlisberger's final passes was batted into the air before being intercepted, giving him a pick in three straight games now. To make matters slightly worse, a tough matchup against the Bills awaits in Week 14.