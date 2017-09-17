Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tosses two touchdowns in win over Vikings

Roethlisberger completed 23 of 35 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Vikings.

Roethlisberger did much of his damage early in the game, connecting with Martavis Bryant on a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter before tossing a shovel pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster for another score early in the second. He spread the ball around to six different receivers and managed a solid performance despite Antonio Brown's relatively tame production. Roethlisberger could very well have the deepest complement of skill position players he's ever had this season and will look to continue what has been a strong start next week against the Bears.