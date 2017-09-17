Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tosses two touchdowns in win over Vikings
Roethlisberger completed 23 of 35 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Vikings.
Roethlisberger did much of his damage early in the game, connecting with Martavis Bryant on a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter before tossing a shovel pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster for another score early in the second. He spread the ball around to six different receivers and managed a solid performance despite Antonio Brown's relatively tame production. Roethlisberger could very well have the deepest complement of skill position players he's ever had this season and will look to continue what has been a strong start next week against the Bears.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tosses two scores in win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sharp in limited action•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expecting brief appearance•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expects to play Saturday versus Colts•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not in line to play Friday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...