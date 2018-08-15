Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Travels with team
Roethlisberger (concussion) traveled with the Steelers in advance of Thursday's preseason contest at Green Bay, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Roethlisberger was evaluated under the NFL's concussion protocol after banging his head on the ground at Tuesday's practice, which left him laying on the turf for multiple minutes. Just one day later, though, he got the all clear to travel, indicating he didn't actually enter the protocol. The Steelers likely will be prudent with their starting quarterback and hold him out Thursday, but Wednesday's development opens the door slightly that an appearance is possible.
