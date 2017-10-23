Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Turnover-free in divisional victory

Roethlisberger completed 14 of 24 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals. He also carried three times for minus-three yards.

Roethlisberger wasn't the same quarterback who contemplated retirement following his five-interception outing against the Jaguars two weeks ago. After throwing seven interceptions in the past three games, the signal caller went turnover-free for the first time since Week 2 and led his team to a dominant victory over the division-rival Bengals. In fact, his performance in the first half was arguably Roethlisberger's finest play of the season and showed why fantasy owners should keep faith in him when the matchups are right going forward. Next up for the 2004 first-rounder is a matchup with a Lions defense that's allowed 7.5 yards per attempt through Week 7, which ranks 24th in the league.