Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Turnover-free in divisional victory
Roethlisberger completed 14 of 24 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals. He also carried three times for minus-three yards.
Roethlisberger wasn't the same quarterback who contemplated retirement following his five-interception outing against the Jaguars two weeks ago. After throwing seven interceptions in the past three games, the signal caller went turnover-free for the first time since Week 2 and led his team to a dominant victory over the division-rival Bengals. In fact, his performance in the first half was arguably Roethlisberger's finest play of the season and showed why fantasy owners should keep faith in him when the matchups are right going forward. Next up for the 2004 first-rounder is a matchup with a Lions defense that's allowed 7.5 yards per attempt through Week 7, which ranks 24th in the league.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plays efficiently versus Chiefs•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Two pick-sixes among career-high five INT•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Takes back seat to running game versus Ravens•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Quiet in Week 3 loss•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tosses two touchdowns in win over Vikings•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tosses two scores in win•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...