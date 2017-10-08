Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Two pick-sixes among career-high five interceptions

Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 passes for 312 yards and five interceptions without a touchdown in Sunday's 30-9 loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed once for one yard and had two of his interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Roethlisberger helped give Pittsburgh a 9-7 lead with a field goal drive on his first possession of the second half, but proceeded to throw pick-sixes on each of the next two drives as it all went downhill from there. His five interceptions were a career high and he now has just two touchdown passes over the past three weeks combined, so this isn't how Big Ben was hoping to go over 300 yards for the first time this season. While he has no shortage of weapons to work with at the skill positions, the 35-year-old quarterback simply hasn't been effective lately.