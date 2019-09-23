Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Undergoes elbow surgery
Roethlisberger had surgery on his right elbow Monday in Los Angeles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In the wake of the procedure, the Steelers released a statement. Per Schefter: "Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers' medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season." Fortunately for Roethlisberger, he didn't undergo Tommy John surgery, so that goal certainly is attainable. While he enters recovery mode, the Steelers offense will ride the coattails of Mason Rudolph.
