Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Update coming in February

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger (elbow) will meet with doctors in early February for what amounts to a "significant" checkup, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Roethlisberger hasn't hit any reported snags in his recovery since undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow Sept. 23, but the Steelers won't be able to map out the final stages of his rehab process until he's re-evaluated. The 37-year-old indicated last week that he intends to continue his career in 2020, so if he gets a clean bill of health from doctors heading into training camp, Roethlisberger should reclaim his familiar perch atop the Steelers' depth chart. Tomlin suggested Monday that the Steelers will enter the offseason with Mason Rudolph (shoulder) -- not Devlin Hodges -- as the No. 2 option behind Roethlisberger.