Roethlisberger wants to continue playing in 2021, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Roethlisberger has contemplated retirement in previous years, but as his 17th professional season nears its end, the quarterback doesn't appear to be considering stepping away from the game just yet. The 38-year-old remains under contract through 2021, the final season of the two-year, $68 million extension he inked in April 2019. After missing most of the 2019 campaign while recovering from elbow surgery, Roethlisberger has suited up in all 13 games for the 11-2 Steelers, completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 6.3 yards per attempt and a 29:9 TD:INT.
