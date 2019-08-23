Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Will see action Sunday
Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Roethlisberger will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Titans, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
It's unclear how long Roethlisberger will be out there in what will be his only exhibition action this summer, but we suspect that it won't be long enough for him to merit DFS consideration in the most random of preseason weeks to project.
