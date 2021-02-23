Roethlisberger is expected to be the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2021, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports. "[The Steelers] want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation," Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner said. "We are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible."

As it stands, Roethlisberger will carry a $41.25 million cap hit, but he has already signaled that he's willing to restructure his deal to bring that number down as the Steelers look to defend their AFC North Title. In his first season after elbow surgery, Roethlisberger was clearly less than 100 percent, particularly with the deep ball. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,803 yards (6.3 YPA), 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Roethlisberger turns 39 years old in March, and there's a good chance that he enters the 2021 season without JuJu Smith-Schuster, which would leave Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington as his top three pass-catchers.