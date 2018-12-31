Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Win keeps slim playoff hopes alive

Roethlisberger completed 31 of 45 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati. He also had three carries for three yards.

Pittsburgh struggled on offense the first half -- managing just three points -- but the defense kept the game close enough to pull out a victory in the final two minutes. This was a must win game for Pittsburgh, which needs the game between Indianapolis and Tennessee to end in order to make the playoffs. Roethlisberger finishes the 2018 season completing 452 of 675 passes for 5,128 yards with a 34:16 TD:INT ratio. He also ran for 98 yards on 31 carries and caught one pass - from himself - for minus one yard. Roethlisberger has one year remaining on his current contract and, for the first time in the past few years, has not talked about retiring. Whether Big Ben plays beyond next season remains to be seen.