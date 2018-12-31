Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Win keeps slim playoff hopes alive
Roethlisberger completed 31 of 45 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati. He also had three carries for three yards.
Pittsburgh struggled on offense the first half -- managing just three points -- but the defense kept the game close enough to pull out a victory in the final two minutes. This was a must win game for Pittsburgh, which needs the game between Indianapolis and Tennessee to end in order to make the playoffs. Roethlisberger finishes the 2018 season completing 452 of 675 passes for 5,128 yards with a 34:16 TD:INT ratio. He also ran for 98 yards on 31 carries and caught one pass - from himself - for minus one yard. Roethlisberger has one year remaining on his current contract and, for the first time in the past few years, has not talked about retiring. Whether Big Ben plays beyond next season remains to be seen.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Puts up 50 pass attempts in loss•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Does enough for critical victory•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Playing through rib issue•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Gets precautionary MRI•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...