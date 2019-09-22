Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't need Tommy John Surgery

Roethlisberger (right elbow) won't require Tommy John surgery and is expected back for the 2020 NFL season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Roethlisberger is still expected to undergo season-ending surgery this week, but Schefter notes via a source that "there is complete optimism that (the signal caller) will be ready to roll next season. No one is concerned that next year is going to be a problem." In the meantime, Mason Rudolph will serve as the Steelers' starting QB.

