Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't play Friday
Roethlisberger won't play in Friday's preseason opener against the Bucs, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.
As a result, Josh Dobbs will get the starting nod Friday and will be followed by Mason Rudolph. The Steelers' decision to sit Roethlisberger in their first preseason contest isn't a surprising one, given the downside of exposing the veteran QB to unnecessary contact. His next chance to suit up in an exhibition game will arrive Aug. 17, when the team faces the Chiefs.
