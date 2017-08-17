Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't play Sunday
Roethlisberger (ankle) was told he won't play in Sunday's preseason game against Atlanta, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Roethlisberger has been nursing a minor ankle injury for the past couple weeks, and while he'd probably be fine to play through it in the regular season, the Steelers will wait until Aug. 26 against the Colts to have their starting quarterback make his preseason debut. Rookie fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs is expected to start Sunday, though No. 2 QB Landry Jones (abdominal) might be ready after returning to practice Wednesday.
