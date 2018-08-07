Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't play Thursday

Roethlisberger won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Landry Jones will get the start, while Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph figure to get most of the playing time. Roethlisberger seems to be enjoying a healthy training camp, but the same can't be said of his receiving corps, with Antonio Brown (undisclosed) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) both absent from practice this week.

