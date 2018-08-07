Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't play Thursday
Roethlisberger won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Landry Jones will get the start, while Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph figure to get most of the playing time. Roethlisberger seems to be enjoying a healthy training camp, but the same can't be said of his receiving corps, with Antonio Brown (undisclosed) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) both absent from practice this week.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sits out of practice•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Showcasing slimmer physique•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Hopes to play 3-to-5 more years•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Intends to play beyond 2019•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plans to play next season•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sets franchise record with five TD passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...