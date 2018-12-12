Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't practice Wednesday

Roethlisberger (ribs) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers have routinely given Roethlisberger the day off Wednesday this season mainly for maintenance purposes, but he could benefit from the rest more than usual after coach Mike Tomlin revealed the quarterback was dealing with multiple rib contusions in the aftermath of Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Raiders. Roethlisberger noted that the injury has presented some soreness that has made sleeping difficult the past couple of days, but it's nothing that will prevent him from suiting up Week 15 against the Patriots. Expect him to return to practice in some fashion Thursday and avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories