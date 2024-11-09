The Steelers activated Skowronek (shoulder) off injured reserve Saturday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Skowronek was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster each of the first two weeks of the season, and he was then signed to the active roster in mid-September. However, the wideout was immediately placed on IR upon the signing. Skowronek was designated to return earlier this week, and with his activation, he could return to the field Sunday against Washington. If he is active for the contest, Skowronek probably won't see much work on offense given that Pittsburgh's wideout corps is largely healthy and that he didn't see a target during either of the two games he has been active for so far this season.