Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Skowronek (calf) will not play against the Buccaneers this Sunday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Skowronek was diagnosed with a leg injury during the Steelers' 34-22 win over the Colts, an injury that he picked up after a punt return in the first half. He was unable to return to the contest, and his calf issue will cost him at least one game, with his next chance to play being Week 7 against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 25. Roman Wilson (finger) has also been ruled out for Week 6, so rookie second-rounder Germie Bernard, Kaden Wetjen and Brandon Smith are all in line for additional snaps on offense against Tampa Bay.