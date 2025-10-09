Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Back to FP while Austin stays DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Skowronek was a full go Thursday after being limited by an illness Wednesday. He could see additional opportunities Sunday against the Browns if Calvin Austin (shoulder) is unable to play. Austin didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday or Thursday.
