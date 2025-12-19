Skowronek (illness/hand) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Similar to last week, Skowronek managed to log a full practice on the final day of the week to be cleared of any injury designation heading into game-day. This marks consecutive weeks that the wide receiver will play through a hand injury, making Sunday's game nothing new. The 28-year-old played just four offensive snaps last week with no targets, making his living on 65 percent of special teams snaps. This week will likely be no different for Skowronek, who sits behind DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Adam Thielen, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the wide receiver depth chart.