Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Cleared for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Skowronek upgraded to full practice participation Friday, just in time to dodge an injury designation ahead of Sunday's divisional tilt. The depth wide receiver has three receptions on five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown this season, and has not missed a game.
