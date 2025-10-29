Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Dealing with neck injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Skowronek may have tweaked his neck during the Steelers' Week 8 loss to the Packers, when he played 39 snaps (11 on offense, 28 on special teams) while hauling in his lone target for a 13-yard catch. He has mostly served on special teams this season but would have a slightly expanded role on offense for as long as Scotty Miller is sidelined due to a broken finger. Skowronek's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Colts on Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Records second reception of season•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Not targeted against Cleveland•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Back to FP while Austin stays DNP•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Limited in practice•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Targeted once in victory•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Not targeted against Seattle•