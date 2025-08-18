Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Dealing with toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said Monday that Skowronek is dealing with a toe injury, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
Skowronek didn't play in Saturday's preseason game after catching just one pass for three yards in Pittsburgh's exhibition opener. The veteran wideout is trying to hold on to one of the Steelers' final roster spots at the position behind DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson.
