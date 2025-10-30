Skowronek (neck) was a full practice participant Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Skowronek was a limited participant Wednesday due to a neck issue, but he appears to be fine given his full participation one day later. The veteran wideout should be good to go for Sunday's Week 9 clash against the Colts, though he hasn't been a major part of Pittsburgh's offense with just two catches on three targets for 35 yards and a touchdown through seven contests.