Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Good to go for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Skowronek logged a pair of DNPs Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday. The 28-year-old wide receiver has three catches for 56 yards and one touchdown on four targets across 11 appearances this season.
