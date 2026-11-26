The Steelers placed Skowronek (calf) on injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Skowronek has been working through a calf issue since mid-October, and he appeared to aggravate the injury during the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Eagles. Now that he's on injured reserve, Skowronek will be required to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 16 against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 27. Max Hurleman was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.