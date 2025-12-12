Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Limited in practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek (hand) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Skowronek was unable to practice Wednesday, so an upgrade in participation level is a good sign for the wide receiver's chances of playing in Monday night's game against the Dolphins. The 28-year-old will have one more opportunity to upgrade to a full participant and avoid an injury designation for Monday's game.