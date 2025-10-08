Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Limited in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek (illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Skowronek opening Week 6 with a limited practice provides reason for optimism that he'll be able to gain clearance for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Browns. Prior to Pittsburgh's bye, Skowronek was targeted once during the team's win over the Vikings in Week 4, though he failed to log a reception. Through four regular-season appearances, the only catch Skowronek has logged is the 22-yard touchdown he recorded during the Steelers' win over the Jets in Week 1.
