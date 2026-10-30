Skowronek (calf) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Skowronek has missed each of Pittsburgh's past two games due to the calf issue. His ability to begin Week 8 prep with consecutive limited sessions gives the veteran wideout a chance to return Sunday versus Cleveland, though he'll likely carry a designation into the weekend if he's not able to log a full session Friday. When healthy this season, Skowronek has seen limited opportunities on offense, recording just three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on four targets through five contests.