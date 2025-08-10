Skowronek secured his lone target for three yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Skowronek saw a limited role with the Steelers in 2024, securing all five of his targets for 69 yards across 10 regular-season appearances. He re-signed with the team during the offseason, but if he makes Pittsburgh's 53-man roster in 2025, he's unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role.