Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Minimal output in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek secured his lone target for three yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Skowronek saw a limited role with the Steelers in 2024, securing all five of his targets for 69 yards across 10 regular-season appearances. He re-signed with the team during the offseason, but if he makes Pittsburgh's 53-man roster in 2025, he's unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role.
