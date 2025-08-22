Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Minimal playing time Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek (toe) played two snaps on special teams during Pittsburgh's 19-10 preseason win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Skowronek is back to full health after having sat out the Steelers' second preseason matchup due to a toe injury, but he didn't get any opportunities on offense during the exhibition finale. The 28-year-old wideout is competing to hang on to a reserve role as next week's cut downs to a 53-man roster approach.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Minimal output in preseason win•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Re-signs with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Sees little action in 2024•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Full go for Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Opens week with limited practice•