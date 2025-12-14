Skowronek (hand) was not given an injury designation for Monday's clash against Miami.

Skowronek didn't practice Wednesday due to the hand issue, but he was able to finish the week with consecutive limited sessions. Those will be enough for the veteran wideout to take the field against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football. Skowronek has seen most of his work on special teams of late, as he has logged just 13 offensive snaps as opposed to 29 special-teams snaps over the past two weeks.