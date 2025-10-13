Skowronek wasn't targeted during Sunday's 23-9 win over the Browns.

Although Calvin Austin (shoulder) was sidelined for Pittsburgh's Week 6 matchup Sunday, Skowronek played most of his snaps on special teams and wasn't involved in the passing game. Skowronek has been targeted just once over the Steelers' last four games, and he has minimal fantasy value, even if Austin is forced to miss more time.