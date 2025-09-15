Skowronek wasn't targeted during Sunday's 31-17 loss to Seattle.

Skowronek reached the end zone during last week's regular-season opener, but he was unable to replicate his success in Week 2 as his snap count remained low. The 2021 seventh-rounder has played mainly on special teams early in the season, and he was on the field for just three offensive snaps Sunday. Although he made the most of his Week 1 target, it seems unlikely that he'll be a reliable fantasy option in 2025 as long as the rest of Pittsburgh's receivers stay healthy.