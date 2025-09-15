Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Not targeted against Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek wasn't targeted during Sunday's 31-17 loss to Seattle.
Skowronek reached the end zone during last week's regular-season opener, but he was unable to replicate his success in Week 2 as his snap count remained low. The 2021 seventh-rounder has played mainly on special teams early in the season, and he was on the field for just three offensive snaps Sunday. Although he made the most of his Week 1 target, it seems unlikely that he'll be a reliable fantasy option in 2025 as long as the rest of Pittsburgh's receivers stay healthy.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Scores touchdown in Week 1 victory•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Minimal playing time Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Minimal output in preseason win•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Re-signs with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Sees little action in 2024•