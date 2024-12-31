Skowronek (hip) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Skowronek missed last Wednesday's Week 17 game against Kansas City due to a hip issue, but head coach Mike Tomlin indicated Monday that the fourth-year wideout is expected to be back for Saturday's matchup versus the Bengals. A limited practice session to open the week opens the door for that to happen, and the wideout's participation level Wednesday and Thursday should provide further clarity. If he does suit up Saturday, Skowronek will likely take on his usual depth role among the Steelers' wide-receiver corps.