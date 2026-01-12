Skowronek secured four of six targets for 69 yards and a touchdown while appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Skowronek had a 22-yard touchdown reception in the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Jets, but his production went downhill from there. He failed to garner multiple targets in any of his regular-season appearances, and he was forced to play mainly on special teams during his fifth professional campaign. The 2021 seventh-rounder will be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him seek out other opportunities after being held under 70 receiving yards in each of his two seasons in Pittsburgh.