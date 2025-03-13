The Steelers re-signed Skowronek on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Skowronek secured all five of his targets for 69 yards across 10 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024. That marked the least productive season of Skowronek's career, but he dealt with injuries in the preseason and during the Steeler's regular-season finale. He'll work to remain healthy and carve out a greater role for 2025.
