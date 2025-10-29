Skowronek secured his lone target for a 13-yard reception in Sunday's 35-25 loss to the Packers.

The reception was Skowronek's first since Week 1, when he had a 22-yard touchdown catch in a win over the Jets. He played just 11 of the Steelers' 63 snaps on offense Sunday and remains buried on the depth chart at receiver behind DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson.