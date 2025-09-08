Skowronek secured his lone target for a 22-yard touchdown in Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets.

Although Skowronek played just 10 offensive snaps during Sunday's regular-season opener, Aaron Rodgers found him late in the first quarter for the team's first touchdown of the year. It was encouraging to see Skowronek reach the end zone to open the regular season, but he'll likely have to compete with Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller for playing time behind DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin as the season progresses.