Skowronek (hand) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Skowronek dealt with a shoulder injury during practice Week 14 but managed to suit up for the Steelers' win over Baltimore without any sort of designation. Now, however, the depth wideout's status appears uncertain due to a hand issue. Skowronek will have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Monday's matchup against the Dolphins.