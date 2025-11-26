Steelers' Ben Skowronek: Sits out practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skowronek (shoulder) didn't participate in Pittsburgh's practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Skowronek popped up on the injury report Wednesday, though it's unclear when he got hurt. The 28-year-old's availability in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide more clarity on his status for Sunday's matchup versus the Bills.
